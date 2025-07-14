Back to overview
Home Alternative Fuels CPN hits new biofuel bunkering milestone in Hong Kong

CPN hits new biofuel bunkering milestone in Hong Kong

Business Developments & Projects
July 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (CPN) has conducted the first-ever delivery of B30-marine gasoil (B30-MGO) in Hong Kong.

Courtesy of CPN

The operation, which took place on July 11, included delivery of a 30% biodiesel and 70% MGO blend to Hong Kong-based container shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

According to CPN, this milestone contributes to reduced carbon emissions and enhanced sustainability and solidifies the company’s efforts to advance green fuel solutions in East Asia.

In addition to supplying the B30-MGO blend, the operation included a simultaneous delivery of B30-high-sulphur marine fuel oil.

Previously, CPN collaborated with OOCL on its inaugural biofuel bunkering operation in Hong Kong in August 2024. The two companies also completed Hong Kong’s first B30 marine biofuel bunkering in May 2025.

Related Article

In other company-related news, the bunker supplier recently undertook the ‘record-breaking’ operation in Hong Kong, delivering 6,300 MT of B24 very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to the containership XIN Los Angeles and breaking its previous record of 5,500 MT delivered in February 2025 to the same containership.

Last month, CPN joined forces with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government to work toward establishing a green marine fuel bunkering and trading hub in Hong Kong.

The partnership aligns with the government’s Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering, launched in November 2024, and aims to leverage Hong Kong’s position as a global maritime and financial center to build a robust green marine fuel bunkering supply chain.

