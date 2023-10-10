MOL, PT MCSI establish LNG carrier manning company in Indonesia

October 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping company MOL and PT MCS Internasional (PT MCSI)) have established PT McMOL Crewing International, a new joint-venture LNG carrier manning company in Indonesia.

MOL

As informed, the new joint venture was established in August this year, while the beginning of the operations is scheduled for April 2024. The JV will primarily allocate seafarers for the MOL Group’s fleet of LNG carriers.

According to MOL, in operating vessels transporting LNG, it is essential to recruit, train, and retain top-quality seafarers who are qualified to handle LNG.

Yet even as the use of LNG expands on the back of growing needs for cleaner energy, the world is facing a shortage of seafarers. The establishment of this new manning company will contribute to stably securing seafarers.

Since 1986, when MOL teamed up with the Humpuss Group to form PT Humolco LNG Indonesia, a ship management company, it has also focused on training Indonesian seafarers.

MOL has recently signed a long-term charter deal for a newbuild LNG carrier with compatriot energy giant JERA. The expansion of the LNG fleet is part of “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2,” which aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, and the goal of “expanding the low-carbon/decarbonized business by leveraging the group’s collective strength”.