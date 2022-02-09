Photo: Illustration only; Courtesy of MOL

Back to overview
Home Clean fuel MOL signs charter for new Arctic LNG 2 ice-breaking carrier

MOL signs charter for new Arctic LNG 2 ice-breaking carrier

February 9, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a charter contract for a newbuilding ice-breaking carrier to serve Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project.

MOL signs charter for new Arctic LNG 2 ice-breaking carrier
Illustration only; Courtesy of MOL

MOL agreed to participate in cargo transport for the Arctic LNG 2 project on Russia’s Gydan Peninsula. In addition, a MOL subsidiary signed this charter deal for a newbuilding ice-breaking tanker with the project company, whose largest shareholder is Novatek.

Chinese Guangzhou Shipyard, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), will construct the vessel and deliver it in 2024. The vessel will have a capacity of 54,800 cubic metres.

Moreover, this contract follows the October 2020 signing of charter contracts for three ice-breaking LNG carriers for the same project.

The ice-breaking carrier will transport condensate from the LNG plant inside the Arctic Circle on the Gydan Peninsula, mainly to Europe via the Northern Sea Route.

MOL has operated three ice-breaking LNG carriers on the Northern Sea Route for the Yamal LNG Project since March 2018. In addition, three ice-breaking LNG carriers for the Arctic LNG 2 project will go into service in 2023.

Related Article

The Japanese giant says it will further enhance its experience and know-how on the Northern Sea Route through its involvement in transporting LNG; it works to expand the maritime transport of this next-generation, environment-friendly energy resource from the Russian Arctic.

It will also ensure stable access to energy produced in the Russian Arctic to supply Japan and promote decarbonization.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH

  • Partner

    Saltwater Engineering B.V.

  • Partner

    Navingo B.V.