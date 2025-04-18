Back to overview
Home Green Marine MOL: LNG-fueled Capesize bulker Verde Heraldo delivered, set to supply JFE Steel’s mills

MOL: LNG-fueled Capesize bulker Verde Heraldo delivered, set to supply JFE Steel’s mills

Vessels
April 18, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The naming and delivery ceremony for the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)-ordered LNG-fueled Capesize bulker for JFE Steel has been held at the Saijo Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan.

Courtesy of MOL

As disclosed, the 210,321-ton vessel was named Verde Heraldo by JFE Steel’s President and CEO Masayuki Hirose, in the presence of MOL executives, among others.

It is understood that the bulk carrier will sail under long-term transport contracts to supply raw materials for JFE Steel’s mills, reportedly providing both “reduced environmental impact and safe and reliable marine transport services.”

After departing from Saijo Shipyard, LNG fuel will be supplied directly to the vessel through shore-to-ship bunkering at the Senboku Terminal of Osaka Gas, and it is then scheduled to sail for Australia, MOL revealed.

To remind, JFE Steel and MOL signed the long-term charter deal for the bulk carrier back in 2021.

Related Article

It is worth mentioning that the MOL Group aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. The Japanese major stressed it will continue to expand its LNG-fueled fleet.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles