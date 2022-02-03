MOL studies ammonia FSRU concept

February 3, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has completed a concept study on floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for ammonia fuel.



Courtesy of MOL

MOL conducted the study in collaboration with compatriot shipbuilding company Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Moreover, the parties and Kansai Electric Power have signed an MoU to conduct a study to introduce the ammonia FSRU; a major step in adopting ammonia as clean energy.

Currently, the maritime transport volume of ammonia is scarce. However, it is drawing global attention as a next-generation fuel that emits no CO2 during combustion. All around the world, major industry players are making strategic moves to adopt ammonia as an alternative fuel.

FSRUs are floating facilities that receive LNG offshore for storage, regasify it onboard, and send it to shore. It offers the advantages of shorter construction time and lower costs in comparison to the construction of onshore storage tanks and regasification plants.

Therefore, FSRUs should speed up the adoption of ammonia fuel and contribute to its wider use as a lower-environmental-impact next-generation fuel.

In this concept study, the team examined the specifications of several cases with different conditions. This specifically include tank size and regasification method that meet a broad range of needs. In addition, they developed a design concept of a lower environmental impact FSRU that would be powered by electricity generated with ammonia fuel.

The three companies say they are continuing their study aimed at introducing ammonia FSRUs in various regions of the world.

In “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1” the company established the target to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. This also includes the development of ammonia-powered vessels, ammonia bunkering vessels, and an ammonia transport business that will play a key role in achieving the target.