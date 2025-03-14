Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel MOL and partners get green light for large ammonia-powered ammonia carrier design

MOL and partners get green light for large ammonia-powered ammonia carrier design

Business Developments & Projects
March 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and its compatriot partners Namura Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding have obtained approval in principle (AiP) for their jointly developed large-size ammonia-powered ammonia carrier.

Courtesy of MOL

As disclosed on March 14, Japanese classification society ClassNK issued the approval for the vessel’s ammonia fuel compatible design.

Prior to awarding the AiP certificate, ClassNK reviewed the basic plans and results of the hazard identification study (HAZID), reflecting in the basic design and allowing for the completion of the detailed design. In HAZID, the safety of ammonia toxicity, which is a major concern in the shipping industry, was studied and evaluated as a top priority, and sufficient countermeasures have been implemented in the design, MOL explained.

To remind, MOL, Namura Shipbuilding, and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding kicked off joint development of the large-size ammonia-powered ammonia carrier in 2021 as a response to anticipated wide use of ammonia as a zero-carbon fuel and hydrogen carrier.

As understood, the vessel design incorporates cargo tanks larger than those in very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and very large ammonia carriers (VLACs), enabling low-emission transport and higher cargo capacity, while also using ammonia as fuel.

MOL and partners stated that this “groundbreaking vessel” meets the restrictions on entry into major power plants in Japan, while maintaining specifications consistent with current VLGCs in terms of connections to power plants and ammonia supply terminals during loading and discharging.

Related Article

Ammonia saw “promising momentum” in the earliest months of 2024 and continued to grow throughout the year, recent data from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insights (AFI) platform showed. A total of 27 orders were placed for ammonia-fueled vessels. The first non-gas carrier ammonia-fueled vessel orders were placed in 2024 (10), mainly in the bulk carrier segment (5). While still in its early stages, this provides further evidence of ammonia’s emergence in the alternative fuel market, DNV stated.

The rise of this alternative marine fuel is expected to prompt development of robust safety and competence frameworks to ensure safe operations as ammonia-fueled vessels enter service since it is deemed essential that shipboard crew has the right knowledge and skills and adhere to updated processes and procedures.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles