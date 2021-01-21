MOL to set up corporate venture capital fund firm
Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has determined to establish a wholly-owned corporate venture capital fund firm called MOL PLUS.
The venture capital fund will be based in Tokyo and plans to make a broad range of investments, with its investment ceiling reaching JYP 4 billion ($ 38.6 million).
The investments will target mainly early and middle-stage startup companies around the world, that can reform ocean shipping business models and create new businesses from mid-to-long-term viewpoints.
“These investments will be centered on domains that can reform business models in ocean transport and logistics, and other domains relating to the MOL Group’s future, such as offshore, environment, ferries, and cruise ships businesses,” MOL said.
“MOL PLUS aims to generate synergetic effects by combining innovative ideas and technologies from startup companies with MOL Group resources to create new businesses that will PLUS new value to the ocean shipping industry and society. “
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 15 days ago
MOL, NYK to increase focus on sustainability in 2021
Sustainability will be a central topic in 2021 for Japanese shipping majors Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL...Posted: 15 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
MOL’s propeller boss cap fins hit 3,500 vessel order milestone
Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said that its Propeller Boss Cap Fins (PBCF), marketed b...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
MOL reshuffles top management, integrates dry bulk businesses
Japanese shipping heavyweight Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has appointed Takeshi Hashimoto as the compa...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
MOL: Wakashio grounding caused by unsafe behaviors due to overconfidence
The probable cause of the devastating grounding and oil spill from Wakashio off Mauritius are unsafe...Posted: about 1 month ago