MOL’s LNG-powered tug Ishin cheers 100th bunkering

July 13, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping heavyweight Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has revealed that its LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin marked 100th LNG bunkering.

MOL

A ceremony for the milestone of the vessel, operated by MOL’s group company Nihon Tug-Boat Co., was held at the Port of Sakai Semboku. Ishin was delivered to MOL in February 2019, It was constructed by Kanagawa Dockyard Co.

The 43.6-meter long ship is currently engaged in harbor towage and escort operations for large freighters and other vessels. It receives carbon-neutral LNG from Osaka Gas Co. and Daigas Energy Co. by the truck-to-ship system using LNG trucks.

The MOL Group has moved forward with the “adoption of clean alternative energy” strategy toward de-carbonization/low carbonization with the aim of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. It will further expand the introduction of LNG-fueled vessels, and accelerate the efforts to reduce total GHG emissions.

Last month, the company ordered a dual-fuelled LNG bulk carrier at Oshima Shipbuilding that will be intended for charter with Kansai Electric Power Co.