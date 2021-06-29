Monjasa expands supply services across all RAK Ports

June 29, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Denmark-based bunker supplier Monjasa has partnered up with RAK Ports, to support the increasing demand for fuel supply in the Middle East.

As disclosed, the deal will enable a full suite of marine fuel services to be offered, both in-port and right across RAK Ports’ anchorage area.

RAK Ports’ network comprises four ports: Al Jazeera Port, Ras Al Khaimah Port, Saqr Port /Free Zone and Al Jeer Port. The company recently invested over $250 million in overall infrastructure.

Roger Clasquin, CEO of RAK Ports, noted that “due to its position at the central point of the Gulf states and as the closest port to the Strait of Hormuz”, RAK Ports could become “a significant bunkering hub in the future.”

Monjasa’s Middle East activities consist of four tankers featuring 4,000-10,000 dwt. In 2020, the company recorded a total supply volume of 700,000 tonnes of marine fuels in the region.

“As an active part of the UAE maritime community, we are proud to engage with RAK Ports to ensure continuous improvement of the local bunker industry,” Monjasa Group CEO, Anders Østergaard, added.

Monjasa’s office in Dubai currently employs 75 workers covering regional supply operations across the Arabian Gulf and West Africa.

Last year, the company acquired an oil and chemical tanker from Golden-Agri Stena to start cargo and bunkering operations in the Arabian Gulf, strengthening its fuel operations across Middle East.