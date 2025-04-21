Noatum Marine
Noatum Maritime embraces zero-emission harbor ops with all-electric vessels

Vessels
April 21, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The UAE-based maritime services provider Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has acquired the region’s first all-electric hydrofoiling pilot boat.

Courtesy of Noatum Marine/AD Ports

The company also revealed the purchase of two fully electric tug boats.

The three vessels are expected to support Noatum Marine’s decarbonization efforts and contribute to sustainability goals.

The region’s first 100% electric Artemis EF-12 pilot boat is said to mark a significant advancement in energy-efficient pilotage. Powered by Artemis Technologies’ eFoiler technology, the 12-meter vessel lifts the hull above the water’s surface, significantly reducing drag and cutting energy consumption by up to 85% while increasing speed and efficiency. This translates into substantial fuel and maintenance cost savings.

Additionally, two Damen RSD-E tugs 2513 will drive sustainable towage operations at Khalifa Port. Following the successful trial of the first unit—the most powerful electric tugboat, as recognised by Guinness World Records—Noatum Maritime has opted to permanently integrate the vessel into its fleet, alongside an additional unit entering service in April 2025.

First unveiled last year, the 70-ton bollard pull tugs feature rapid charging technology, capable of completing multiple assignments on a single charge with full recharging in just two hours. Their adoption is expected to contribute to lower port emissions while offering cost-effective high performance harbor assistance.

“By investing in zero-emission pilotage and harbour operations, Noatum Maritime is delivering a cleaner, more efficient solution that reduces the environmental footprint of port operations, drives long term cost savings and also benefits our customers. By offering fully electric alternatives we are supporting our customers sustainability goals and potentially enabling them to leverage carbon credits,” Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, commented.

In related news, Noatum Maritime and the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) recently commenced their joint venture (JV) to provide integrated marine services in Bahrain, with the arrival of four modern tugs at ASRY’s headquarters. This development follows the announcement of the JV in February 2025. To be known as ASRY Marine, the JV aims to expand the current marine service offering in Bahrain and across the wider region.

Last week, Noatum Maritime’s parent company AD Ports Group hosted its inaugural ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation at its flagship deep-water Khalifa Port. Carried in collaboration with marine fuels supplier Monjasa, the STS bunkering was part of a simultaneous operation in which the containership MSC Thais received LNG fuel from Monjasa-chartered bunker vessel Green Zeebrugge while berthed at Abu Dhabi Terminals.

