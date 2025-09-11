Montreal
Montreal-based Parkland Oil Terminal joins Green Marine program

September 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Parkland, which operates the oil terminal at sections 94 to 96 of the Port of Montreal, Canada, has joined Green Marine, a certification program set to provide marine sector enterprises with guidelines and tools to improve their environmental performance.

As disclosed, Green Marine requires its members to adopt practices and technologies that have a direct impact on their operations’ carbon footprint.

Through this membership, Parkland’s terminal is reportedly fully participating in the effort to improve the environmental performance of the Montreal port sector.

It is understood that in 2024, 67% of the tonnage transiting through the Port of Montreal came from tenants participating in Green Marine, and this proportion is expected to keep growing now that Green Marine membership is a mandatory clause in all leases.

To note, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is a founding member of the Green Marine initiative and has been active since 2007.

MPA tenants participating in the program include Logistec, Valero, Ocean Group, QSL, Termont, MGTP, Norcan, AML, and now Parkland.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in 2025, Green Marine International, the governance structure that oversees the Green Marine program, made the initiative available to the maritime industry in countries such as Australia, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Furthermore, Greece-based ballast water treatment specialist ERMA FIRST formally joined the program.

