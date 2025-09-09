Montreal
DP World, MPA team up on Contrecœur container terminal development

Business Developments & Projects
September 9, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

As part of the Canada’s Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and terminal operator DP World in Canada, a joint venture between DP World and La Caisse, have entered into a joint development agreement for the design of the land-based works of the future container terminal.

The official signing of the agreement, which took place on August 28, enables DP World to join the ranks of active terminal operators at the Port of Montreal.

As informed, DP World intends to make the future Contrecœur terminal its sixth port facility in Canada, joining Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver.

Under the joint development agreement, the MPA and DP World’s Canadian operations will, in the coming months, finalize the terminal’s design as well as the terms of the construction and operating contract, which will take effect with the start of land works.

As announced in October 2023, the Port of Montreal’s Contrecœur expansion project is based on a hybrid approach: iIn-water works are overseen by the MPA and have been planned in collaboration with CTCGP (Pomerleau and Aecon) using a collaborative design-build approach; and land works and operations will be under the responsibility of DP World, which will lead the construction of the terminal (container yard, buildings, utilities, and rail connection) and ensure its operation and maintenance for the next 40 years.

“The agreement with DP World here in Canada marks a decisive step in realizing the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur. By leveraging innovation, sustainability, and the expertise of a world-class partner, we are strengthening the Port of Montreal’s strategic role as an economic engine for Quebec and Canada. This project is designed not only to meet the growing need for business diversification but also to create long-term value by supporting Canadian economic sovereignty as global trade evolves. We are a maritime nation, and the future of international commerce will pass through our ports,Julie Gascon, President and CEO, Montreal Port Authority, commented.

“We’re honoured to deliver this transformational project, which will elevate the Port of Montreal’s role in global trade and diversify Canadian trade. More importantly, the Contrecœur terminal will serve as a true economic engine for Quebec and Eastern Canada – creating thousands of jobs during construction and driving long-term prosperity through expanded trade capacity. This project will not only strengthen the region’s position in global commerce but also deliver lasting benefits for local communities and businesses,” Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said.

Once commissioned in 2030, the new container terminal will offer container capacity of 1.15 million TEUs with two berths, a rail yard and connected services in an industrial zone.

