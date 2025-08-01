Digital rendering of Port Arthur LNG Project phase 1 and 2; Credit: Sempra
More US LNG for JERA as Sempra scores 20-year offtake from export terminal in Texas

Business Developments & Projects
August 1, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of North America’s energy infrastructure company Sempra, has signed a multi-year sale and purchase agreement with Japan’s JERA for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the second phase of its LNG export terminal under development in Port Arthur, Southeast Texas, United States.

Digital rendering of Port Arthur LNG Project phase 1 and 2; Credit: Sempra

This 20-year deal for U.S. LNG from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project in Jefferson County will enable Sempra Infrastructure to supply 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG offtake to JERA on a free-on-board basis.

The U.S. player claims that this agreement marks a major step forward from the non-binding heads of agreement signed in June 2025 and underscores the companies shared commitment to supporting energy security and a lower carbon future through stable, long-term LNG supply.

Justin Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure, commented: “This agreement establishes a long-term relationship with JERA and confirms Sempra Infrastructure’s commitment to customers in Japan and the greater Asian market and their continued access to affordable and secure U.S. natural gas.

“We remain focused on advancing our Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project to a final investment decision and strengthening the role of the United States as an energy provider of choice for LNG buyers worldwide.”

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project, currently under construction, consists of trains 1 and 2, two LNG storage tanks, and associated facilities. The targeted commercial operation timelines for train 1 and train 2 are 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project, which has received all its key permits, is expected to include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 mtpa of LNG, which could increase the total liquefaction capacity of the Port Arthur LNG facility from around 13 mtpa for Phase 1 to up to about 26 mtpa.

Following authorization in September 2023 from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Sempra Infrastructure hired Bechtel in July 2024 on a fixed-price engineering, procurement, and construction contract. Afterward, the project received authorization in May 2025 from the U.S. Department of Energy to export U.S. LNG to countries that do not have a free-trade agreement with the U.S.

The development of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project remains subject to completing the required commercial agreements, securing and/or maintaining all necessary permits, obtaining financing, and reaching a final investment decision, among other factors. While this project is under active marketing and development, Sempra has confirmed that future phases are also in the early development stage.

Ryosuke Tsugaru, Chief Low Carbon Fuel Officer for JERA, highlighted: “This agreement marks a significant strategic relationship with Sempra Infrastructure and underscores our commitment to securing a reliable, long-term LNG supply from trusted sources.

“Aligning with JERA’s growth strategy, the addition of flexible and dependable LNG volumes strengthens our overall LNG portfolio and enhances our ability to respond to the evolving global energy landscape while helping to ensure supply stability for Japan and across Asia.”

