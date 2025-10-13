Digital rendering of Port Arthur LNG Project phase 1 and 2; Credit: Sempra
Chart finds work on Sempra’s LNG project in Texas

October 13, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Bechtel Energy, a U.S.-based engineering, procurement, construction, and project management player, has selected compatriot Chart Industries to supply cooling equipment for the second stage of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project that Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, is developing in Jefferson County, Texas.

Under the deal, Chart will provide air-cooled heat exchangers, brazed aluminum heat exchangers, and cold boxes for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project. Bechtel was selected to deliver the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the project in July.

Having supplied equipment for Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, Chart will continue providing what it deems as key technology to support the facility’s expansion and ensure reliable, efficient operations.

“Chart is proud to provide our LNG equipment to support the Sempra Infrastructure Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project,” said Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries. “We congratulate the Sempra Infrastructure and Bechtel teams on the progress made to date at Port Arthur LNG and the decision and execution to bring more scale to this site.”

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project, which is currently under construction, comprises two trains with a combined capacity of 13 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). Sempra is targeting the start of commercial operation for train 1 in 2027 and train 2 in 2028.

Phase 2, which was greenlighted by Sempra in September, is envisaged to double the project’s capacity to 26 mtpa thanks to two new trains. Commercial operations for Train 3 are expected to start in 2030, and for Train 4 in 2031.

A tragic incident happened at the construction site earlier this year, resulting in three fatalities and two injuries. Bechtel recently shed light on the accident, concluding that there was “no single, isolated cause of the incident” as it identified “multiple contributing factors.”

