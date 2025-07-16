Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure MPA, Firmus Technologies to examine if seawater cooling systems support sustainable AI infrastructure

MPA, Firmus Technologies to examine if seawater cooling systems support sustainable AI infrastructure

Collaboration
July 16, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Firmus Technologies, a Singapore-based technology company specializing in energy-efficient, AI-optimized infrastructure, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the study of sustainable, modular AI factories utilizing seawater for cooling.

Illustration. Courtesy of MPA Singapore (Facebook)

As explained, the collaboration will focus on the research and testing of scalable AI infrastructure that uses seawater-based cooling systems to improve energy efficiency.

AI factories refer to high-performance data facilities designed to train and run artificial intelligence models at scale, requiring significant computing power and cooling capacity. The study will examine the viability of deploying modular versions of such seawater-based cooling systems around Singapore’s waterfront areas to support growing demand for compute infrastructure.

As the maritime and port regulator and planner, MPA will support this study by providing technical and planning guidance to ensure that infrastructure design and implementation plans do not impact safety of navigation within its port limit, and that the study considers the relevant pollution control regulations, including the Prevention of Pollution of the Sea Act. This includes advising on the siting of the seawater intakes, management of water discharges, and design considerations to ensure infrastructure aligns with long-term coastal and maritime development plans. The study will also assess the requirements for Environmental Impact Analysis.

MPA and Firmus Technologies will also engage local research institutions and industry stakeholders to partner in this study.

“By working with Firmus at the early study stage, we hope to ensure that future developments involving sea-based cooling systems to support AI infrastructure are well-considered from the outset – balancing innovation with safety and the needs of Singapore as a global hub port,” Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA, commented.

“This collaboration with MPA marks a significant opportunity to explore how scalable AI compute can be delivered through sustainable, maritime-adjacent systems. Firmus is committed to advancing high-efficiency AI infrastructure with minimal environmental overhead. We look forward to contributing our technical expertise to support Singapore’s long-term digital and sustainability ambitions,” Tim Rosenfield, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Firmus Technologies, said.

In related news, Singapore has once again topped the list of the world’s maritime centers based on the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD) Index. Owing to “its consistent performance as one of the world’s busiest transhipment and bunkering hubs, and a well-established ecosystem of professional maritime services and expertise”, Singapore remained at the top of the list among 43 maritime cities and regions for the twelfth consecutive year, MPA revealed.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles