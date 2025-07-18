MPCC
Home Shipbuilding MPCC orders dual-fuel-ready 4,500 TEU boxship quartet

Vessels
July 18, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian container tonnage provider MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has unveiled a series of strategic initiatives which include the order of four 4,500 TEU dual-fuel-ready containerships in China.

Illustration. Source: Pixabay

As informed, the ships will be built at the Chinese shipyard Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering, with deliveries scheduled from the second half of 2027.

The order is valued at $228 million and each vessel has been fixed on a three-year time charter with an undisclosed liner company.

Specifically, the new vessels will feature the latest energy-efficient technologies and have ~50% lower slot costs compared to many peer vessels currently in operation. The vessels will be dual-fuel ready, enabling future conversion to ammonia or methanol, aligning with global maritime decarbonization goals.

“This investment further reinforces MPCC’s transition toward a younger, more efficient, and environmentally compliant fleet, reducing exposure to regulatory and environmental risk. The project will be financed through a balanced mix of equity and debt, ensuring flexibility and a prudent capital structure,” the Norwegian company said.

This is one in a series of strategic initiatives aimed at modernizing MPCC’s fleet and enhancing its long-term earnings visibility.

In addition to successfully tapping the outstanding senior unsecured sustainability-linked bond and entering the Japanese lending market earlier this year, MPCC continues to secure attractive debt financing, supporting the company’s fleet renewal efforts.

The company has recently drawn under two new debt facilities, namely, a $52 million facility with KFW-IPEX as well as a $50 million facility with Deutsche Bank that features a $250 million accordion option. Both facilities are secured by eco vessels.

Overall, MPCC said it continues with a moderate leverage strategy, while 27 vessels remain debt-free on the balance sheet.

In parallel with the newbuilding contracts, MPCC will divest three non-strategic 1,300 TEU vessels for a total consideration of $31.5 million, with existing charters attached. The average age of the sold vessels is 18 years. These sales will reduce the revenue backlog by approximately $10 million, subject to vessel handovers. The vessels are sold to unrelated parties, and the completion of the sale transaction is subject to the successful handover of the vessels, as per the company.

Additionally, and in line with the current positive container market environment, MPCC has secured new ~2-year charter contracts with two liner companies for the vessels AS Serena, AS Sophia, AS Angelina, and AS Penelope.

“Our ongoing fleet renewal strategy is further reinforced by these measures,” Constantin Baack, CEO of MPCC, commented.

“They underscore our ability to structure value-accretive transactions and secure long-term employment with top-tier liner companies. Backed by a strong balance sheet and enhanced by the new financing facilities, we are expanding our capacity to pursue value-enhancing opportunities in alignment with our strategy.”

In January this year, MPCC took delivery of the first of its two methanol dual-fuel 1,279 TEU boxships. The newbuilding, NCL Vestland, was also built at the aforementioned shipyard. The Handy boxship is capable of burning green methanol, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 95%. It was christened in Haugesund, Norway, on April 1, 2025, commencing its service between Western, Central and Northern Norway and Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

NCL Nordland, the second vessel from the batch, was delivered in April 2025.

Both sister vessels are chartered to the Norwegian transportation company North Sea Container Line (NCL).

