MSC hires 11 LNG-fueled ULCV newbuilds from Eastern Pacific

Swiss container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has inked a deal to charter eleven dual-fuel newbuilds from Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping as part of its pursuit of green goals.

“We confirm the charter of 11 LNG dual-fuel vessels from Eastern Pacific Shipping,” a spokesperson for MSC told Offshore Energy – Green Marine.

The 15,300 TEU ships are powered with liquefied natural gas (LNG) — which is, together with hydrogen, perceived by some as a bridging fuel to help the maritime industry reach the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decarbonization targets. Others, on the other hand, believe that LNG has a limited role to play in the sector’s decarbonization, as shown in the latest World Bank report.