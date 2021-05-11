Back to overview Home Green marine MSC hires 11 LNG-fueled ULCV newbuilds from Eastern Pacific Premium MSC hires 11 LNG-fueled ULCV newbuilds from Eastern Pacific Environment May 11, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Swiss container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has inked a deal to charter eleven dual-fuel newbuilds from Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping as part of its pursuit of green goals. “We confirm the charter of 11 LNG dual-fuel vessels from Eastern Pacific Shipping,” a spokesperson for MSC told Offshore Energy – Green Marine.The 15,300 TEU ships are powered with liquefied natural gas (LNG) — which is, together with hydrogen, perceived by some as a bridging fuel to help the maritime industry reach the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decarbonization targets. Others, on the other hand, believe that LNG has a limited role to play in the sector’s decarbonization, as shown in the latest World Bank report. Premium content You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Would you like to read on? Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now! Log in Yes, I want premium content Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Go to the shop View post tag: Alternative Fuels View post tag: containership View post tag: decarbonization View post tag: Eastern Pacific Shipping View post tag: LNG-Fueled View post tag: msc Share this article