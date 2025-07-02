MSC books new China-built LNG dual-fuel boxships in $1.2 billion deal

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
July 2, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swiss container shipping giant MSC is set to invest over $1.2 billion in fleet expansion with a new order for up to six LNG dual-fuel containerships at a Chinese shipyard.

Illustration only. Courtesy of MSC

MSC has recently contracted CMHI Haimen, a shipyard under China Merchants Industry Group (CMI), for three firm and three optional 22,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships, according to Greek shipbroker Intermodal.

The price for each unit is estimated between $206 million and $210 million, i.e., more than $1.2 billion in total if all options are exercised.

The newbuilds are slated for delivery in 2027.

With the latest shipbuilding deal, MSC continues its ordering spree at Chinese shipyards. Earlier this year, the Swiss shipping giant signed a contract with Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for 4+2+2 eco-friendly LNG dual-fuel units with 22,000 TEU capacity.

In late December 2024, MSC also placed an order for ten 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel units at Hengli Heavy Industries, Dalian, China, to be delivered between 2028 and 2030.

In the meantime, newbuilds keep joining MSC’s LNG dual-fleet, with the 16,000 TEU MSC Germany as the latest addition.

As shipowners prioritize future-ready assets in response to regulatory pressure, fuel availability, and long-term decarbonization goals, LNG remains the leading alternative fuel choice. So far, 87 new LNG-powered vessels have been added to the global orderbook, predominantly in the container segment (81 vessels), based on data from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform.

