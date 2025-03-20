Back to overview
MTI's maritime autonomy framework gets stamp of approval

MTI’s maritime autonomy framework gets stamp of approval

Business Developments & Projects
March 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society ABS and Monohakobi Technology Institute (MTI), an R&D arm of Japanese shipping group NYK, have completed their collaboration on the development of fully autonomous vessels, with approval in principle (AiP) awarded for the maritime autonomy framework.

Illustration only; Archive. Courtesy of NYK

Approval was granted for MTI’s Action Planning and Execution System (APExS-auto), utilizing the System-Theoretic Process Analysis (STPA) method.

The APExS-auto operational framework for fully autonomous vessels was developed by MTI, NYK, and Japan Marine Science Inc. as part of the pioneering MEGURI 2040 fully autonomous ship program and the classification society evaluated the framework under the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions.

“ABS is leading the industry in forward-thinking approaches to support our clients. The STPA technique is useful for autonomous vessel applications and for complex systems such as those installed on board fully electric vessels and other highly sophisticated ship types,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering.

According to Hideyuki Ando, Director of MTI, the approval from ABS provides a “solid base” for future installations with the flexible framework crafted to adapt to any necessary operational and design changes.

ABS noted that the collaboration with MTI arrives at “a crucial juncture” as the International Maritime Organization progresses with the development of regulations for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS).

“As the maritime industry increasingly integrates advanced systems in the design of autonomous functions, the successful application of STPA within the APExS-auto framework marks a significant advancement in realizing the potential of autonomous shipping,” the classification society stated.

