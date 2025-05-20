Seatrium gets ABS’ blessing for 25,000 cbm ammonia bunker vessel

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based offshore, marine, and energy solutions provider Seatrium has received approval in principle (AiP) for its 25,000 cubic meter (cbm) ammonia bunker vessel.

According to Seatrium’s social media update from May 20, the approval was issued by classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) in “a significant milestone” in the company’s pursuit of zero-carbon maritime fuels.

The bunker vessel will be constructed using IMO Type C containment designed by Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology.

With its dual-mode operations, the vessel will be capable of dedicated ammonia bunkering with optional carrier functionality, Seatrium revealed.

In addition, the ammonia bunker vessel is designed to operate with a deadweight tonnage of 19,500 mt at 14 knots, allowing for 55 days of operation without the need for refueling, equipped with dual-fuel generators to allow for a switch between ammonia and diesel fuel.

The vessel will also incorporate enhanced safety architecture focused on preventing open-deck leaks, compliant with IMO standards, the IGC Code, and ABS regulations.

Earlier this year, Seatrium’s subsidiary LMG Marin, in collaboration with Japanese shipping major NYK and other consortium partners, revealed an ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel design developed for local use in Singapore that was approved by classification society ClassNK.

The vessel design incorporates ammonia fuel dual-fuel engines from IHI Power Systems and a bunkering boom by TB Global Technologies.

The engines, which are said to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions using ammonia as a fuel, are also installed on the world’s first commercial-use ammonia-fueled tugboat, Sakigake, delivered in August 2024.

The bunkering boom features a unique technology called the High-Speed Ammonia Purging Emergency Release System (ERS), which is expected to enable a reliable and efficient disconnection between vessels in an emergency.

