Back to overview
Home Green Marine ZeroNorth, Avikus join efforts to merge autonomous navigation with voyage optimization

ZeroNorth, Avikus join efforts to merge autonomous navigation with voyage optimization

Automation
June 9, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Denmark-based technology company ZeroNorth has joined forces with South Korea’s autonomous navigation systems venture Avikus, part of HD Hyundai, to work on a joint solution that marries autonomous navigation with real-time voyage optimization.

Courtesy of Avikus

Per the partners, the contract was signed on June 4 at a maritime event held in Oslo, Norway. As disclosed, ZeroNorth and Avikus are to craft a ‘first-of-its-kind’ solution combining the former’s voyage and vessel optimization platform with the latter’s Level 2 autonomous navigation system, HiNAS.

Once developed, the solution is hoped to automatically adjust a ship’s speed and route as well as ‘boost’ safety with smart collision avoidance by using real-time data on weather, fuel consumption and navigation instructions. In doing so, the tool could allow for ‘more efficient’ operations, minimal fuel use and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Avikus has said.

In addition to this, representatives from Avikus added that the system—applicable to both newbuilds and retrofits—is envisaged to improve ship-to-shore connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Søren C. Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of ZeroNorth, shared: “Maritime autonomy represents the next frontier for our industry – much like autonomous driving is transforming mobility on land. This partnership can close the gap between the optimal voyage plans that digital tools can create and the real-world execution on board – improving both safety and efficiency.”

Avikus’ HiNAS is a maritime navigation suite that integrates artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, sensor fusion and augmented reality (AR) to assist and automate ship navigation. As informed, it comes in three modules: HiNAS Navigation, HiNAS Control, and Cloud. To date, Avikus reportedly outfitted more than 350 ships with the solution, with multiple projects lined up.

These include the two units (one bulk carrier, one Suezmax tanker) owned by Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) as well as a series of commercial vessels owned by South Korea’s H-Line Shipping.

On the other hand, the optimization platform engineered by ZeroNorth uses AI-powered models and real-time data to create insights that enable voyage, vessel and bunker optimization. As divulged, the platform has so far been used on over 5,500 ships.

Against the backdrop of this development, Avikus secured a green light from Norway’s classification society DNV for HiNAS. Namely, according to the company, DNV granted a Type Approval Design Certification (TADC) for the HiNAS Control Standard on June 5.

The certification is said to confirm that HiNAS Control was engineered per the principles and functional guidance related to Decision Support, Collision Avoidance, and Navigation Functions. The achievement is cited as being the fruit born out of an effort that commenced all the way back in 2022.

Automation up close: An overview of South Korea’s vision

Autonomous ships relying on ‘advanced’ digital and AI solutions at sea have emerged as a promising option in shipbuilding, shipping and offshore operations. Presently, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is crafting a mandatory maritime autonomous surface ship (MASS) Code to be implemented in 2028. DNV has highlighted that the code is not expected to be mandatory before 2032.

Many nations around the world have set their sights on exploring the application of this technology in their maritime sectors; South Korea is one of them. For instance, the country’s transport industry and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) launched the Korea Autonomous Surface Ship (KASS) project in 2020, a $120 million initiative that aims to develop and deploy autonomous sailing systems.

This project has been joined by numerous stakeholders, both on the domestic end, such as the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO), and on the international end, like the joint work of KRISO and the UK’s classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR).

Related Article

In April 2025, the South Korean government unveiled a long-term strategy envisioned to bring autonomous vessel technology into commercial use.

The plan outlines a ten-year roadmap to develop the core technologies required for autonomous ships, ensuring the country’s maritime transport sector remains technologically competitive, cultivates talent, and updates national policies as needed.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles