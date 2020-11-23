N-Sea and SeaRenergy complete offshore retrofit project with SES

November 23, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

N-Sea Renewable and Utilities Services (N-Sea RUS) and SeaRenergy consortium have completed a project with Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) on a rapid turnaround project using an innovative retrofit solution.

Founders, Rick Van Bruggen and Arno Van Poppel, set up N-Sea Renewable and Utilities Services based on the need to provide a new level of offering total solutions and also coordinated support across multiple specialist areas.

The unnamed project required an innovative solution to account for existing infrastructure where traditional installation methods were not possible.

Rick Van Bruggen, managing director of N-Sea RUS, said: “This project was the perfect execution of quick turnaround solutions which the industry needs.”

“Within N-Sea RUS we have a team with experts who have built their careers working with clients in the renewable industry, to provide fast response solutions on subsea repair projects. We launched the division after identifying the need to offer clients an integrated solution which focuses on the life cycle of subsea assets.”

To deliver the solution required, N-Sea partnered with Catterick-based Subsea Energy Solutions.

Philip A.R. Stanyon, founder & technical sales director at Subsea Energy Solutions, said: “The project involved the removal of a failed competitor system, before the installation of a new SUB-FLEXÔ cable protection system to meet the client’s requirements.”

Arno Van Poppel, CEO of N-Sea Group, also said: “This was an extremely successful project execution for the repair of subsea cable assets. It is our intention for N-Sea and our partners, such as Subsea Energy Solutions, to continue to cement this effective way of working, which is benefiting our clients and making real change in the industry.”