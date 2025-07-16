A map showing offshore field location
Home Fossil Energy Namibian-Canadian duo secures another year of Orange Basin exploration

Exploration & Production
July 16, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) and Giraffe Energy Investments, an affiliate of Canada’s Sintana Energy, have obtained an extension for a production exploration license (PEL) in Namibia’s Orange Basin.

PEL 79 location offshore Namibia; Source: Sintana Energy

As disclosed by Sintana, Namibia’s Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy has informed Giraffe and NAMCOR that a 12-month extension has been granted for the second renewal exploration period for PEL 79. This extends the current period to July 2026. 

The license, which governs blocks 2815 and 2915, is operated by Namcor, which has a 67% interest, while Giraffe holds the remaining 33% interest.

“Extending our exposure during a period of significant offset activity positions us to fully realize the significant geologic, commercial, and strategic value of PEL 79,” said Robert Bose, Chairman of Giraffe and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sintana. “The potential for high impact progress on PEL 79 adds to the prospect for significant developments across our Namibian offshore portfolio. We expect material progress on all our licenses over the coming quarters.”

Sintana wrapped up the acquisition of its 49% interest in Giraffe last June, thanks to a deal with Namibia’s Crown Energy. Additionally, the Canadian player retained an option to increase its ownership up to 67% during the five-year period following the acquisition.

Sintana believes the PEL 79’s location in proximity to acreage operated by Shell, TotalEnergies, and Galp, among others, will allow it to deliver significant value through existing prospects. This is underpinned by 2D and 3D seismic, and one well with gas shows intersecting the Kudu source rock.

Rhino Resources drilled two wells, including the Capricornus-1X discovery, at PEL 85, located to the west of PEL 79. Additional drilling operations are scheduled for Q3, initially targeting the Volans prospect, with up to two optional wells that could include appraisals.

Furthermore, BW Energy acquired an additional 3D seismic over PEL 3, located directly west of PEL 79, and has moved to initiate an exploration and appraisal campaign. The plan includes drilling the Kharas well, located northwest of its Kudu discovery, in the second half of 2025.

