Navigator Holdings embarks on its first carbon-neutral voyage

January 20, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Navigator Holdings Ltd, owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of Handysize liquefied gas carriers, has launched the company’s first carbon-neutral voyage.

Specifically, Navigator Capricorn, a 20,550cbm semi-refrigerated gas carrier, loaded LPG for U.S. midstream company Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminal L.P. on 18th January 2021.

The voyage commenced at the Marcus Hook export terminal located in Pennsylvania, U.S., and will see cargo transported across the Atlantic to Morocco.

In collaboration with the Norwegian climate and technology company CHOOOSE, Navigator has committed to offset 1,068 metric tonnes of CO2 by supporting a UN-verified renewable energy project.

The IslaSol Island Solar Power project in the Philippines is intended to bring daytime power to approximately 200,000 homes throughout the year, whilst focusing on reducing emissions in the region.

“Carbon reduction is a key strategic objective for our company and follows our mission of connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow,” said Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer at Navigator.

“We continuously strive to reduce our carbon emissions through innovations in the way we manage our company and in the way we operate our assets. Offsetting is one of several tools we choose to use in order to deliver a true carbon-neutral voyage.”