Navios Partners to acquire five drybulk vessels

July 2, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Dry cargo vessel owner and operator Navios Maritime Partners has inked a deal to acquire five drybulk vessels for a total of approximately $182.3 million.

The new agreement includes the acquisition of four Capesize and one Kamsarmax, the company reveals.

As disclosed, two vessels, a Capesize and a Kamsarmax, are new building vessels scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2022 and in the first half of 2023.

Furthermore, three Capesize vessels are being acquired from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $88.0 million.

The 179,169 dwt Navios Azimuth, the 179,515 dwt Navios Ray and the 180,022 dwt Navios Bonavis are expected to be delivered by July 2021.

The acquisition of these vessels was approved by the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of Navios Partners, according to Navios Partners.

In April 2021, the company announced the acquisition of container shipping company Navios Maritime Containers.

Following the above agreements, Navios Partners’ fleet now consists of 94 vessels, out of which 56 are dry bulk vessels and 38 are containerships.

The fleet has a total capacity of 9.0 million dwt.