FSO fire claims four lives, injures five in Indonesia

Safety
June 26, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Four workers have lost their lives in a fire at a floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit undergoing maintenance at a shipyard in Indonesia.

Federal II fire; Source: Lloyd's Maritime Institute via LinkedIn

As reported by Lloyd’s Maritime Institute on social media, on June 24, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. local time, a fire broke out on the FSO Federal II during maintenance at ASL shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. While the fire was subsequently contained, four workers tragically lost their lives, while five others were hospitalized with severe injuries.

The 96,00 DWT unit is owned by PT Eastern Jason (PTEJ), a 30%-owned associated company of Singapore’s Federal International (2000). In an SGX filing, the latter reported that the FSO is currently chartered to PT Pertamina Hulu Energi OSES under a seven-year charter hire service agreement until September 2030.

Federal II; Source: Federal International (2000)

According to the owner, the unit, which was converted into an FSO in 2014, is required to undergo a periodic survey and was undergoing a dry-docking exercise at the Indonesian shipyard when the incident took place.

The company further reported that its Indonesian partner, which owns 70% interest in PTEJ, is on site investigating the incident and conducting an assessment of the damage. The next steps to be taken will be made known once the investigation is completed.

