Neptune kicks off North Sea drilling campaign

January 28, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy and its joint venture partners BP and JAPEX have started drilling on the Seagull project in the UK Central North Sea.

Gorilla VI (JU-248) jack-up rig; Source: Neptune Energy

The Gorilla VI (JU-248) jack-up rig, operated by Valaris, will drill four wells for the development over the course of the drilling campaign which is expected to last 18 months, Neptune informed on Thursday.

Neptune awarded a contract to Valaris to provide a heavy-duty jack-up drilling rig for the Seagull development project back in September 2019.

At the time, the drilling campaign was expected to start in 3Q 2020.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said: “In late 2020, we successfully completed the first subsea construction phase for the Seagull project, that underpins Neptune’s further growth on the UKCS”.

“Seagull is expected to produce 50,000 boe per day (gross) and will make a significant contribution to both UK MER and energy security, as well as supporting local supply chains”.

Neptune Energy’s Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development on UK licence P1622 Block 22/29C, 17km south of the bp-operated ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million boe.

The development will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially utilising existing subsea infrastructure.

Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside, while oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal at Grangemouth.

Neptune is the operator of Seagull and has a 35 per cent equity interest. Its joint venture partners are BP with 50 per cent and JAPEX with 15 per cent.