New eco-friendly bulker joins K Line

December 7, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has taken delivery of Cape Ace, a 100,000 dwt bulker newbuilding.

Flying the flag of Panama, the ship was recently completed by Namura Shipbuilding’s Imari Shipyard & Works.

As informed, the 121,604 cbm vessel will be transporting iron ore and coal for a Japanese steel mill under a long-term contract.

Image Courtesy: K Line

Featuring a length of 249 metres and a width of 43 metres, Cape Ace has a speed of 14 knots, according to K Line.

Specifically, the bulker is compliant with the Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carrier (CSR-BC) for bulk cargo ships. It has a wide, shallow hull shape with six cargo holds which enables to load more cargo compared to a Panamax size vessel.

What is more, the newbuild is equipped with Namura flow control fin (NCF) on the stern and rudder fin on its rudder. This equipment is said to improve the ship’s propulsion performance by aligning water flow in front and back of propeller. Together with an electronically controlled engine, the vessel is expected to save fuel consumption and reduce environmental impact, K Line added.