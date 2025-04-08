Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Titan and K Line kick off long-term partnership with first LNG fuel delivery

Titan and K Line kick off long-term partnership with first LNG fuel delivery

Business Developments & Projects
April 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch marine fuels supplier Titan has delivered LNG to the newbuild car carrier operated by Japanese shipping company K Line under a long-term contract.

Titan via LinkedIn

According to Titan’s social media post, LNG was supplied to K Line’s 2024-built car carrier Pontus Highway at the ICO terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium, on April 5.

“Titan is honoured to play a part in “K” Line’s journey towards achieving its ambitious environmental targets. We have conducted a successful LNG bunker operation to the Pontus Highway and we are looking forward to many more under our long-term partnership,” said Nicolas Ganas, Senior Trader and Business Development Manager at Titan.

The 7,000 CEU car carrier was built and delivered by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) in November 2024.

The vessel is fueled mainly by LNG, which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 25% to 30%, and sulfur oxides (SOx) by almost 100%.

Related Article

Investing in LNG-powered vessels is one of K Line’s intermediate steps toward decarbonization. The company ordered eight such vessels in September 2021 at three yards: Nihon Shipyard, Shin Kurushima Dockyard, and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

Titan recently secured an LNG bunkering agreement with another Japanese shipping giant – Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

As part of this contract, Titan deployed its chartered LNG bunkering vessel Alice Cosulish to deliver 500 tons of bio-LNG and 400 tons of conventional LNG to MOL’s 2024-built car carrier Celeste Ace on March 16 in the Port of Zeebrugge’s ICO terminal.

Related Article


Related news

List of highlighted news articles