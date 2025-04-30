New European alliance to boost ocean innovation through cross-sector collaboration

The Fryslân Province has allocated €625,000 to support the PROSIT project, aimed at making the Wadden Islands partly self-sufficient in energy.
Business Developments & Projects
April 30, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The global blue economy business and investment organization World Ocean Council (WOC) and the Netherlands-based Oceanovation have formed a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating sustainable and regenerative solutions across the blue economy. 

According to Oceanovation, the collaboration will focus on fostering innovation, mobilising investment, and strengthening ties between start-ups and established industry players.

The two organisations are expected to co-host innovation challenges and competitions centred on ocean sustainability as part of the agreement. They also plan to release joint white papers and research reports to highlight trends in ocean industry innovation. 

Start-ups in the blue economy space are expected to benefit from access to WOC’s network, including funding opportunities, mentorship, business incubation, and pilot projects with corporate partners, Oceanovation noted.

The partnership also includes joint events. Additional initiatives include co-hosted webinars, expert panels, and the launch of an Ocean Innovation Excellence Award to recognise impactful contributions to ocean sustainability.

To further address sector-wide challenges, WOC and Oceanovation are expected to create specialised working groups to bring together corporates, start-ups, and cross-sector partners.

“This partnership is a major step forward in uniting the power of corporate and business leadership with innovation to tackle ocean resilience and sustainability challenges,” said Stewart Sarkozy-Banoczy, CEO / Managing Director of the World Ocean Council.

“Together with OCEANOVATION, we aim to unlock new opportunities for ocean start-ups and scale meaningful solutions globally with our corporate members and partners.”

The partnership’s roadmap of initiatives is set to begin in May 2025.

“OCEANOVATION is excited to collaborate with WOC and bring together innovators, investors, and industry leaders to build a healthier ocean future,” said Rick Wall, Founder of Oceanovation. 

“By aligning our ecosystems, we can accelerate progress and amplify impact.”

