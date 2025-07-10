Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy Carnegie aims for stronger European investor ties via DGWA

Carnegie aims for stronger European investor ties via DGWA

Collaboration
July 10, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Australian wave energy developer Carnegie Clean Energy has appointed German investment firm DGWA as its advisor for European financial markets and investor relations.

Source: Carnegie Clean Energy (Illustration)

The move aims to leverage Carnegie’s existing dual listing on the Frankfurt, Tradegate, and Stuttgart Stock Exchanges, increasing exposure to European investors and industry stakeholders.

DGWA is said to support the company’s outreach across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and the wider European market. The firm will also work to raise awareness of Carnegie’s proprietary CETO wave energy technology.

“As we strengthen our leadership position in the rapidly evolving field of wave energy, we are looking forward to working with DGWA to expand our presence across Europe’s clean-tech investment community,” said Jonathan Fiévez, CEO of Carnegie.

“The continent is a global hub for marine renewable innovation and investor interest. With DGWA’s extensive network and experience, we look forward to deepening engagement with European stakeholders as we commercialise our CETO and MoorPower technologies and contribute meaningfully to Europe’s energy transition.”

Carnegie is currently developing wave energy projects based on its CETO platform, which converts ocean wave motion into renewable electricity.

Related Article

“We are delighted to partner with Carnegie Clean Energy and bring their innovative wave-energy solutions to the attention of European investors,” added DGWA CEO Stefan Müller.

“Carnegie’s use of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and advanced electric machinery to maximise energy generation efficiency sets them apart in the global marine energy space. With a proven history in ocean energy innovation, Carnegie is uniquely positioned to contribute to Europe’s clean energy transition – particularly as the EU intensifies its focus on sustainable offshore power.”

In June, Carnegie Clean Energy secured AUD 335,020 (approximately $218,000) in funding from the Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre (Blue Economy CRC) to advance preliminary design work for the first MoorPower commercial pilot wave energy system.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles