National Oceanography Centre targets ocean tech with its new Innovation Hub

Mark Hamson, Innovation Hub Manager. Photo from NOC.
April 10, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has launched an Innovation Hub in Southampton to boost progress in marine autonomous systems and drive sustainable growth in the blue economy.

With a £200,000 (approximately $257,000) investment, the facility offers 304 square meters of space equipped with offices, meeting rooms, conference areas, smart acoustic pods, and hot desking zones. It replaces and expands on the former Marine Robotics Innovation Centre (MRIC) under NOC Innovations, the centre’s enterprise arm.

“Our mission is to foster innovation and innovative organisations in a collaborative environment, supporting and advancing commercial opportunities in the blue economy by creating connections between industry and science,” said Mark Hamson, Innovation Hub Manager.

“This will help to harness the potential of the ocean for sustainable economic development, driving innovation and creating jobs and value in sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, maritime transport and renewable energy to a wider pool of innovators.”

Hamson added that the new facilities, combined with NOC’s sector-wide connections, regular events, research, and focus on fostering collaboration, make this a dynamic moment for driving innovation across the ocean and maritime industries.

The Innovation Hub aims to double its current membership of over 40 organisations. New additions include the Ocean Conservation Trust, whose CEO Ian McFadzen said: “NOC’s new Innovation Hub offers us an impactful network that champions economic resilience, innovation, and sustainability. It has long been a driving force in bringing businesses together to create a prosperous and sustainable future, and we’re pleased to be part of its growth to drive further value for society.”

The facility will host networking events, seminars, and collaborative initiatives across key sectors such as aquaculture, fisheries, renewable energy, and maritime transport, said NOC.

Tiered membership options are available to accommodate start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and larger companies, either onsite or remotely.

Southampton City Council Leader Lorna Fielker, who officially opened the Hub, said: “It will provide crucial support to strengthening a growing community of innovative companies developing, marketing, and using technology for MAS and related ocean and maritime operations. The wide range of specialist teams at NOC, across key growth areas such as marine autonomous systems, will undoubtedly bring deep benefits to this critical community to the UK.”

In October 2024, NOC secured £41.4 million from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) as part of a total of £101 million in investment.

