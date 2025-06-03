New LNG vessel order for Hyundai Heavy Industries with Purus

LNG vessel; Source: Purus
June 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Purus, a provider of maritime services for gas transport and offshore wind industries, has placed a new order for a liquified natural gas carrier (LNGC) with Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, bringing the firm’s current newbuilding program to ten gas carriers under construction at Hyundai Group-affiliated shipyards.

The latest order is for a 180,000 cbm dual-fuel LNG carrier, which is slated for delivery in Q4 2027, when it is expected to enter a long-term charter with an undisclosed energy company. According to Purus, the ship order underscores its continued commitment to enabling the clean energy transition by supporting the utilization, supply, and transportation of cleaner-burning fuels.

“Designed for long-term efficiency and regulatory compliance, the vessel will surpass EEDI Phase III requirements and incorporate performance-optimizing features – including a twin skeg highly optimized hull design – to enhance fuel economy and propulsion efficiency,” emphasized the company.

The new vessel, which will be equipped with advanced dual-fuel propulsion and optimized to utilize natural gas boil-off as fuel, will have the capacity to deliver up to a 25% reduction in CO₂ emissions and approximately 85% lower NOₓ emissions compared to conventional marine fuels.

While explaining that the use of LNG ensures negligible SOₓ output and substantially cuts particulate matter, the firm highlights that this supports cleaner operations in emission control areas.

A few months ago, Purus confirmed the start of the construction phase for a medium-sized gas carrier (MGC), which is expected to be used for ammonia transport.

