Stena Line’s newest methanol-ready hybrid ferry gears up for maiden voyage

October 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish ferry company Stena Line has held a naming ceremony for its newest methanol-ready NewMax hybrid vessel, Stena Connecta, ahead of its maiden voyage.

Courtesy of Stena Line

Stena Connecta was officially named at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China, on October 16.

The newbuild will soon begin its maiden voyage to the Irish Sea and is expected to enter regular service on the Belfast–Heysham route from January 2026.

Alongside its sister vessel, Stena Futura, which entered service in September, the two new freight ferries will boost freight capacity by 40% on this route, Stena Line said.

With 2,800 lane meters across its 147-meter length, Stena Connecta uses a multi-hybrid propulsion system, which enables the use of battery power, biofuel, and methanol.

In addition, the newbuild has two 28×4 meter Norsepower Rotor Sails that can save up to 9% in fuel on its Irish Sea route between Belfast and Heysham. Its sister vessel, Stena Futura, is also ready for sail installation.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate yet another milestone for our fleet and our company today. Stena Connecta and her sister vessel represent the very latest in maritime technology and will not only play a crucial role in maintaining essential transport links in Ireland and the UK but also make a significant contribution to our sustainability goals of reducing CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2030,” said Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.

