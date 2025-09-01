Damen
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Damen splashes BC Ferries’ new fully electric-ready ferry

Damen splashes BC Ferries’ new fully electric-ready ferry

Vessels
September 1, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has launched the latest Island class fully electric-ready ferry for Canada’s ferry operator BC Ferries.

Courtesy of Damen

The vessel is the second of four electric Island class vessels currently under construction at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania.

Once operational, the ferries will provide low-emission services connecting coastal communities along the coast of British Columbia.

Specifically, the newbuild will be the eighth Island class unit that Damen has built for the Canadian company so far. The Island class is based on the design of the Damen 8117 Electric Ferry (E3).

The Galati shipyard has seen a lot of activity on all four Island class vessels under construction over the past few weeks. In early July, the yard also marked the grand block assembly of the ninth vessel, and the keel laying of the tenth, on the same day. These ferries will transport passengers between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, and Campbell River and Quadra Island.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Damen is outfitting the vessels with diesel-electric hybrid propulsion. In the future, once the relevant electrical infrastructure is in place, BC Ferries intends to operate the ferries on 100% electric power.

“There’s been a lot of movement on the various Island Class vessels over the past few months and it’s very exciting for our team to see progress unfolding at such a rate. We continue to enjoy an excellent cooperation with BC Ferries. We are very grateful for the quality of this relationship, which is undoubtedly a significant factor in the ongoing success of the project,” Leo Postma, Damen Executive Director Global Sales, commented.

Damen is also supplying BC Ferries with onshore charging equipment and will, via its BC-based Service Hub, continue to provide its client with support during the vessels’ operational phase.

In a further step forward for sustainable public transport operations, the four Island class vessels currently undergoing construction are being modified to reduce underwater radiated noise. Together, Damen and BC Ferries undertook a series of underwater noise measurements on the Island class vessels already in operation.

Damen, working with its suppliers, has put the findings from these measurements into reducing underwater radiated noise in the next generation of Island class vessels. This is said to be in line with BC Ferries’ Long Term Underwater Management Plan.

The company has developed this management plan to minimize impacts on marine life in the areas in which it operates, most notably the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale. Measures taken include hull drag reduction via towing tank testing after a number of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations. Additionally, the adaptations were made to the vessels’ propulsion system including a new quieter and more efficient propeller blade design.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles