New milestone for Cyprus LNG terminal as FSRU wraps up sea trials

November 17, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Prometheus, built by China Petroleum Pipeline-led consortium for the Cyprus LNG terminal project, has completed modified gas mode sea trials as the terminal launch is anticipated in July 2024.

Conversion of the Prometheus from ETYFA’s LNG carrier to an FSRU was completed in China earlier this year. The first sea trials took place on July 23, 2023.

The consortium responsible for the conversion has now revealed that the FSRU completed modified gas mode sea trials on October 27. The trial was conducted over a period of twelve days, covering 2,200 nautical miles and meeting all design requirements.

The FSRU will be a part of the LNG terminal at Vassiliko Port in Cyprus. The consortium comprising China Petroleum Pipeline, Wilhelmsen Ship Management, Aktor S.A., Metron S.A., and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, was selected to build the LNG import terminal that includes FSRU, a jetty for the mooring of the FSRU, jetty borne and onshore pipelines as well as additional facilities.

The €300 million project, which is co-financed by a grant of 40%, or up to €101 million from the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) financing instrument, was initially scheduled for completion in 2021.

According to media reports, a new delivery timeline has been scheduled for July 23, 2024, which marks the fourth consecutive schedule adjustment and the third revised schedule submitted.