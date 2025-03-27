Back to overview
Home Green Marine New MIT Maritime Consortium sets out to tackle industry challenges

New MIT Maritime Consortium sets out to tackle industry challenges

Research & Development
March 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Maritime industry stakeholders and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have formed a new consortium to address challenges in the global shipping industry through multiple research projects, including the development of nuclear propulsion technologies, alternative fuels, and data-powered operation strategies among others.

Courtesy of ABS

The MIT Maritime Consortium (MC) was launched by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Capital Clean Energy Carriers, and HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) as founding members and Foresight-Group, Navios Maritime Partners L.P., Singapore Maritime Institute, and Dorian LPG as innovation members.

According to its members, the main objective of the consortium is to address climate-harming emissions in the maritime shipping industry, while supporting efforts for environmentally friendly operation in compliance with the decarbonization goals set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

To achieve its goals, the MC intends to launch multiple research projects designed to tackle challenges from a variety of angles, with collaborators researching new designs and methods that improve efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, explore feasibility of alternative fuels, and advance data-driven decision-making, manufacturing and materials, hydrodynamic performance, and cybersecurity.

Specifically, researchers will explore new designs for nuclear systems consistent with the techno-economic needs and constraints of commercial shipping, economic and environmental feasibility of alternative fuels, new data-driven algorithms and rigorous evaluation criteria for autonomous platforms in the maritime space, cyber-physical situational awareness and anomaly detection, as well as 3D printing technologies for onboard manufacturing.

The collaborators will also advise on research priorities toward evidence-based standards related to MIT’s presidential priorities around climate, sustainability, and AI.

Themis Sapsis, the William Koch Professor of Marine Technology and Director of MIT’s Center for Ocean Engineering, said: “This is a timely collaboration with key stakeholders from the maritime industry with a very bold and interdisciplinary research agenda that will establish new technologies and evidence-based standards.

“It aims to bring the best from MIT in key areas for commercial shipping, such as nuclear technology for commercial settings, autonomous operation and AI methods, improved hydrodynamics and ship design, cybersecurity and manufacturing.”

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, commented: “This consortium brings a powerful collection of significant companies that, together, has the potential to be a global shipping shaper in itself.

“The members are all world-class organizations and real difference makers. The ability to harness their experience and know-how, along with MIT’s technology reach creates real jet fuel to drive progress. As well as researching key barriers, bottlenecks and knowledge gaps in the emissions challenge, the consortium looks to enable development of the novel technology and policy innovation that will be key. Long term, the consortium hopes to provide the gravity we will need to bend the curve to reach emissions objectives.”

Wiernicki recently described new nuclear technology as a global decarbonization solution, a commercial shipping disruptor, and an essential component for reaching net zero by 2050. According to him, it also represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for US industrial policy since vessels propelled by advanced small modular reactors (SMR) could act as a catalyst for the revitalization of US shipbuilding. 

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles