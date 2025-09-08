New Nordic deal paves the way for Finland to store CO2 offshore Norway
Back to overview
Home Subsea New Nordic deal paves the way for Finland to store CO2 offshore Norway

New Nordic deal paves the way for Finland to store CO2 offshore Norway

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
September 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Finland and Norway have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that enables the transport of CO2 from Finland, whose soil is unsuitable for permanent CO2 storage, to Norway for geological storage under the seabed.

Finnish Minister of Climate and Environment Sari Multala and Norway's State Secretary Astrid Bergmål. Credit: Ministry of Energy

The MoU was signed on September 4 by the Finnish Minister of Climate and the Environment Sari Multala and the Norwegian State Secretary Astrid Bergmål during the informal meeting between energy ministers in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Norway is committed to developing safe CO2 storage solutions to our European partners. This MoU with Finland strengthens our shared efforts to reach climate goals and supports the development of a commercial market for CO2 storage,” said Bergmål.

The MoU is said to complement existing international agreements that create the legal framework for cross-border transport of CO2 for permanent storage.

“Promoting solutions for CO2 capture is one of the key themes of the Government’s climate policy. The Memorandum of Understanding with Norway is an important step for Finland towards the large-scale implementation of carbon capture and cross-border storage solutions,” said Minister Multala.

Of note, the world’s first third-party CO2 transport and storage facility, located in Norway, started operating last month after Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies injected and stored the first CO2 volumes at the Northern Lights CO2 project in the Norwegian North Sea.

The CO2 volumes were transported by vessel from Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik, Norway, to Northern Lights’ facilities in Øygarden, then injected and stored in the Aurora reservoir 2,600 meters under the North Sea seabed.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz


Related news

List of highlighted news articles