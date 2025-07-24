New partnership to advance liquefied gas transport with ammonia in focus

Navigator Gas
Collaboration
July 24, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Navigator Holdings (Navigator Gas), a UK-based owner and operator of the “world’s largest” fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, has entered a strategic collaboration with Babcock International Group’s LGE business to advance liquefied gas transport, with a focus on ammonia.

As disclosed, the partnership is expected to combine Babcock’s expertise in liquefied gas handling equipment with Navigator Gas’s experience in gas transportation.

The companies reportedly seek to develop innovative technologies that will reduce the time required to switch a ship’s cargo system from carrying one type of cargo, such as liquefied petroleum gas, to another, like ammonia. This could allow for faster turnarounds and greater operational flexibility, according to Navigator Gas.

“This collaboration will deliver designs that not only meet the evolving needs of the global energy transition but also actively support the growing demand for clean ammonia as a vital, sustainable energy source. It’s an exciting time to be at the forefront of this industry shift, and together we’re proud to be pioneering solutions that shape the future of energy,” the UK-based operator noted.

In other news, Navigator Gas entered into a joint venture with Norwegian ammonia specialist and shipping company Amon Maritime to construct two 51,530 cbm capacity ammonia-fueled liquefied ammonia carriers, which will also be capable of carrying liquefied petroleum gas.

Furthermore, the operator completed the acquisition of three 17,000 cbm liquefied ethylene gas (LEG) carriers that it committed to acquiring to complement the increased export capacity from its Morgan’s Point terminal in Houston, U.S.

As for Babcock’s LGE business, it is worth mentioning that in 2025, it was awarded a contract to supply its ecoFGSS-FLEX marine ammonia fuel supply system for four new medium gas carriers being built for commodity trading company Trafigura at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD).

The business unit is also working with other shipowners to integrate this new technology onto newbuildings, as well as some retrofit projects.

