New partnership to bring military-grade battery tech to commercial offshore energy sector
New partnership to bring military-grade battery tech to commercial offshore energy sector

August 28, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Scottish subsea intelligent energy management and storage solutions developer Verlume and Canada-headquartered marine technology player Kraken Robotics have entered into a strategic collaboration to introduce military-grade battery technology into the commercial offshore energy sector for what they say is the first time ever.

L-R: Patrick Paranhos, VP of Power Systems at Kraken Robotics, Jonny Moroney, COO at Verlume, Robert Heron, Head of Engineering & Product at Verlume. Source: Verlume

According to the partners, Kraken Robotics has selected Verlume as its systems integration partner for resident subsea power delivery with the goal of delivering fully integrated solutions that can overcome complex subsea power challenges in offshore environments.

By integrating Verlume’s Axonn energy management technology with Kraken’s subsea batteries, the partnership seeks to provide scalable power solutions capable of stabilizing offshore energy networks, enhancing subsea autonomy, and supporting the transition to low-carbon operations for the defense, oil & gas, renewables and offshore robotics sectors.

This integration is said to represent a market-first crossover with the introduction of military-grade battery technology into the commercial offshore energy sector for the first time, and Kraken expanding the reach of its battery systems into offshore energy markets.

Among other things, the collaboration will ensure rapid access to SeaPower batteries manufactured at scale from Kraken’s production facilities in Rostock, Germany, and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

“While Kraken Robotics delivers SeaPower batteries to defence clients worldwide for uncrewed underwater vehicles, we have not yet provided solutions for other applications like energy storage for offshore energy operations or subsea resident power stations,” said Patrick Paranhos, Vice President of Power Systems at Kraken Robotics. 

“By offering SeaPower battery integration into Verlume systems, clients get the best of both worlds – SeaPower’s high energy density without oil compensation or pressure housing along with Verlume’s proven subsea power storage infrastructure.”

