Home Marine Energy New report outlines pathway to scaling up Scotland's tidal energy sector

New report outlines pathway to scaling up Scotland’s tidal energy sector

May 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

A new report from the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) calls for coordinated regulatory reform to unlock Scotland’s tidal energy potential while addressing environmental concerns over harbour seals.

Source: SAE Renewables

According to EMEC, the new report published today, May 13, Managing the Consenting Risk of Harbour Seal Collision in the Scottish Tidal Energy Industry, outlines key recommendations for adopting a science-led and proportionate approach to the consenting process, aimed at unlocking the full potential of tidal stream energy through responsible, scaled deployment.

Despite the lack of evidence for seal-turbine collisions, the industry continues to face long lead-times and uncertainty under the current regulatory framework, particularly in the Pentland Firth and Orkney Waters, where harbour seal populations are in decline, according to the report.

Funded by Crown Estate Scotland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the report was developed under the Tidal Industry Seal Project (TISP) with input from eight industry and consultancy organisations, EMEC noted.

Developers warn that consenting bottlenecks could hamper progress in an area that has seen more tidal power deployed than anywhere else in the world. According to EMEC, the region’s strong tides offer consistent renewable generation, crucial to achieving Scotland’s net-zero goals.

The report urges greater collaboration between government, regulators, and industry to update policy and evidence frameworks. It calls for the use of regional and statistical approaches that better reflect ecosystem-scale processes.

“Harbour seal populations around Orkney and the north coast of Scotland have been in sharp decline for around 20 years. This is generally attributed to factors such as competition for food with other species, predation by killer whales or grey seals, and potentially biotoxins from algal blooms. Extensive monitoring of operational tidal projects in Scotland has found no evidence of seal-turbine collisions,” said Ewan Edwards, Environmental Specialist at Xodus.

“On the contrary, data suggest that seals actively avoid operating turbines, especially during peak flows. The project team strongly believe that the weight of evidence suggests that collisions between harbour seals, or any other marine mammal, and tidal turbines are thankfully incredibly rare, and the risk of collision is a hypothetical one, rather than a realistic threat.”

Source: EMEC. Credit: Ewan Edwards.

The report consortium includes Xodus Group, Carronside Consultancy, SAE Renewables, EMEC, Eurona Consultancy, Burges Salmon, Orbital Marine Power, and Nova Innovation.

Donald Leaver, Environment and Consents Manager at EMEC, noted that advancing tidal energy requires joint efforts to determine whether seal collisions with turbines pose a concern. 

“With various new projects in the Pentland Firth and Orkney Waters due to be built out over the coming decade, supporting Scottish and UK government policy ambitions for energy security and climate resilience, it is vital this consenting uncertainty is resolved in a collaborative, science-led manner to enable sustainable development alongside the protection of our marine ecosystems,” Leaver noted.

Fraser Johnson, O&M Manager at MeyGen, highlighted how environmental risks are assessed and managed within the tidal energy sector. Johnson also emphasised the need for an updated consenting system that reflects current evidence and supports the scaling of this essential technology. He noted that tidal stream energy has already shown its ability to deliver reliable, renewable power and foster a thriving industry.

“We must ensure we put in place a framework that enables responsible growth, builds trust, and delivers long-term value across communities, the environment, and those investing in a more resilient energy future,” Johnson concluded.

According to data from Scottish Renewables, almost two-thirds of companies in Scotland’s clean energy supply chain are investing in skills, capabilities, and facilities to prepare for growth in the renewable sector over the next three to five years.

A recent report from the University of Edinburgh (UoE) revealed that Scotland’s tidal stream and wave energy sector could generate over £8 billion (almost $10 billion) in economic benefits and create more than 15,000 jobs by 2050 if the country retains its leadership position in the field.

In January, a parliamentary debate brought the future of the UK’s marine energy sector into focus, as Members of Parliament (MPs) called for enhanced government support to harness the country’s tidal and wave energy potential. The discussion underscored the need for funding and initiatives to solidify the UK’s position as a global leader in marine energy technology.

