Nexans cables to extend lifetime of Equinor's Norwegian Sea field
Back to overview
Home Subsea Nexans cables to extend lifetime of Equinor’s 25-year-old field

Nexans cables to extend lifetime of Equinor’s 25-year-old field

Project & Tenders
September 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor has awarded a contract to French cable systems designer and manufacturer Nexans for the delivery of new electrical umbilicals to replace cables that have been operational for over 25 years at its field in the Norwegian Sea.

Source: Nexans

Nexans is scheduled to deliver the umbilicals in March 2026 for the Åsgard field, which has been producing oil since May 1999 and gas since October 2000, set to extend the life of the field.

Production will take place at the factory in Rognan and will include nearly 40 kilometers of pre-terminated cables and associated equipment to be delivered to Equinor’s base in Central Norway.

“This contract is important for Nexans in Rognan. It supports the factory’s role as a central workplace in the region and confirms our competence to deliver advanced technology for demanding deliveries. At the same time, it is positive to be able to support Equinor locally and contribute to the extended lifespan and sustainable use of the infrastructure,” said Karl Peter Johansen, Factory Manager at Nexans Rognan.

Åsgard is located at Haltenbanken in the Norwegian Sea, about 200 kilometers off the coast of Trøndelag and 50 kilometers south of the Heidrun field. The field consists of the deposits Midgard, Smørbukk, Smørbukk South and Smørbukk North. In addition, the gas field Mikkel and the oil fields Morvin and Trestakk are connected to the infrastructure at Åsgard.

The field has been developed with a production ship Åsgard A, a semi-submersible Åsgard B, and a storage ship Åsgard C.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles