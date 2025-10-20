Åsgard B platform; Credit: Gudmund Nymoen/Equinor
Major modifications at Norway's offshore oil & gas field are a go

Major modifications at Norway’s offshore oil & gas field are a go

Business Developments & Projects
October 20, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has received the blessing from the country’s authorities for the subsea tie-back in the Norwegian Sea, which will up the hydrocarbon production ante at its field off the coast of Norway.

Åsgard B platform; Credit: Gudmund Nymoen/Equinor

While announcing the consent for modifications at the Åsgard B platform, the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) explains that the move enables Equinor to make major modifications at the Åsgard field.

This consent applies to the commencement and execution of modification activities for connecting Berling to Åsgard B. The Norwegian energy giant hired DeepOcean on a simultaneous marine operation and production (SIMOPRO) installation contract at the end of September 2025 for work on the Åsgård and Visund fields.

The firm’s assignment at the first field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) will see it undertake riser removal at the Åsgard B platform, installation of a new production riser, and dynamic umbilical connecting the Berling subsea production asset to this platform.

DeepOcean’s scope also encompasses the installation of two static infield bypass umbilicals, alongside flying leads and protection covers. Located in the Norwegian Sea, approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of mid-Norway, Åsgard lies in water depths ranging from 240 to 300 meters.

This consent comes shortly after Equinor confirmed the beginning of phase 2 work related to the Åsgard subsea compression in the Norwegian Sea to help maintain production from the field by increasing the pressure in pipelines between the wells and the Åsgard B platform.

View on Offshore-energy.
OE logo

