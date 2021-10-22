Back to overview
Nexans opening first US subsea cable plant in November

October 22, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Nexans is set to open the first U.S. high-voltage subsea cable facility in Charleston, South Carolina, on 9 November.

The transformed subsea cable plant will support the expanding U.S. offshore wind market, Nexans said.

The company plans to create more than 200 new jobs for the industry by the end of the year.

To remind, the French power cable manufacturer signed a preferred supplier agreement with Empire Offshore Wind LLC at the end of March to connect the namesake projects to the New York State’s onshore grid.

The turnkey projects cover the full design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of over 300 kilometers of export cables.

Two cable systems will connect the offshore substation for Empire Wind 1 to landfall and the onshore substation in Brooklyn, New York. In contrast, Empire Wind 2 will link to Long Island by three parallel cables.

