Last destination before finalization: New Nexans cable layer arrives in Norway (Gallery)

July 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The hull of Nexans’ new cable-laying vessel (CLV) has arrived at Ulstein Verft in Norway, marking the start of its outfitting and completion phase.

Source: Ulstein/Oclin

Based on an ST-297 CLV design by Skipsteknisk, Nexans Electra, ordered as the second vessel by Nexans at Norway’s Ulstein Verft, is an updated version of the sister vessel Nexans Aurora, delivered in 2021.

The partially outfitted hull of the CLV left the CRIST shipyard in Gdynia, Poland, on June 30, arriving at its destination at Ulstein Verft on July 5.

The hull will now be towed into the dock hall where outfitting, electrical work, insulation, and piping will be carried out. Ulstein Verft will also install the main components including the main generator set, power package, deck machinery, winches, and topside equipment.

Source: Ulstein/Oclin

Nexans Electra is 155.2 meters long and 31 meters wide, and is designed for laying and servicing power and fiber-optic cables. Equipped with three turntables boasting a 13,500-ton loading capacity, it will be capable of bundle laying of up to four cables simultaneously, hosting a range of subsea tooling including jetting and burial tools.

Palfinger is delivering a comprehensive equipment package, Remacut, part of NOV, the cable-lay equipment, Red Rock an upgraded crane package, and Hydroniq Coolers several of its Pleat seawater coolers.

Delivery is expected next year.

