Home Offshore Wind NextGeo pens eight-year deal with 50Hertz for seabed surveys offshore Germany

September 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

NextGeo has entered into an eight-year framework agreement with the German transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz to provide geotechnical seabed survey services for offshore substation development.

Source: Next Geosolutions

Under the agreement, valued at multiple million euros annually over eight years, NextGeo will provide geotechnical seabed survey services to support the development of offshore substations, which are essential for the integration of new offshore wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

50Hertz, part of the Elia Group, is responsible for the development and operation of the high-voltage power grid across Northern and Eastern Germany.

“We are proud to have gained the trust of 50Hertz in our specialised people and technologies to provide them with the data that will be fundamental for the safe and efficient design of their offshore substations in Germany. In this way, NextGeo contributes to a secure integration of new renewable energy into the European grid,” said Frank Koopman, Offshore Wind Strategy Director at Next Geosolutions.

Survey activities will be carried out by the company’s high-specs offshore fleet, especially with the support of the geotechnical drilling vessel NG Driller.

In May, 50Hertz announced its plans to build a new operating site in Rostock on the Baltic Sea to support its offshore operations. The facility is expected to be completed in 2028.

In terms of other news coming from NextGeo, the company recently began seabed surveys along the cable corridor route for the second electrical interconnector between Malta and Italy.

