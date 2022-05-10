NextGeo wraps up offshore surveys for TenneT

May 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

London-headquartered NextGeo has completed offshore route survey activities for transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT on three wind zones in the Dutch North Sea.

NextGeo finished the final reporting phase of the offshore survey operations (non-UXO) for the Hollandse Kust West Beta (HKWb), Ten Noorden van de Waddeneilanden (TNW) and IJmuiden Ver Alpha, Beta and Gamma export cable routes.

More than 37,000 hectares of survey data have been acquired employing both geophysical and geotechnical techniques and utilizing six offshore vessels, six nearshore vessels, and three tidal vessels.

Source: NextGeo

“NextGeo’s dedicated project team is proud to have worked alongside TenneT for over two years to achieve this incredible milestone during one of the most challenging periods the industry has faced in recent years,” said NextGeo project manager Joseph Keable.

The company’s project director Giorgio Ruta added: “This project has been NextGeo’s first experience with TenneT TSO B.V. and sets a high precedent for what we expect to be a long and fruitful relationship.”

To remind, TenneT TSO awarded NextGeo with a contract to carry out cable route surveys on the three wind zones back in June 2020.

NextGeo recently selected PanGeo Subsea, a Kraken Robotics company, to provide its sub-bottom imager (SBI) technology to conduct a survey along the Hollandse Kust West Beta cable routes.

