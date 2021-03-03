NHV helicopters to support Allseas on pipeline project

March 3, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Offshore helicopter provider NHV Group has been awarded a new contract with Allseas to provide helicopter services in support of the Energinet Europipe II Branch Pipeline project.

The weekly H175 flights will depart from NHV’s base in Esbjerg, NHV Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The H175 aircraft, an Airbus Helicopter’s Super Medium type is specifically designed to meet the evolving mission needs in the oil and gas industry.

NHV was the global launching customer of this platform, whose first two aircraft entered into service in December 2014.

NHV gradually expanded its H175 operations to bases in the North Sea and West Africa, where the aircraft has accumulated experience and gained maturity.

Lars Skov, Managing Director and Accountable Manager of NHV A/S commented: “We are very pleased with this contract award. Building on the expertise and know-how demonstrated in our other offshore operations, our goal is to deliver a state-of-the-art and safe service to Allseas as they progress with the Europipe II project, the North Sea part of the Baltic Pipe project.

“NHV may have lost an important contract in Esbjerg last year, but we continue to evolve our services and technology to best meet our customers’ needs. This contract win reflects the passion and hard work of our team and encourages us all to give our very best day after day”.

Allseas was awarded a contract by Danish transmission system operator Energinet for the pipelaying work related to the installation of a new branch pipeline between Europipe II in the North Sea and the landfall at Houstrup beach in Denmark as part of the Baltic Pipe project back in March 2020.

The Baltic Pipe project is connecting the Norwegian gas transmission system to the Danish transmission system by a subsea pipeline in the North Sea and then connecting to the Polish transmission system by a subsea pipeline in the Baltic Sea to facilitate the gas supply to Poland.