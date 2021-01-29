Niestern Sander hits milestone in Münsterland LNG conversion

January 29, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The Royal Niestern Sander shipyard has completed the installation of the new aft ship with LNG tank and equipment on the AG Ems’ passenger ferry Münsterland.

Courtesy of Niestern Sander

Münsterland, the passenger ship belonging to German ferry operator AG Ems originating from 1986, has been upgraded with a completely newly designed and built aft ship.

The new aft ship contains dual-fuel engines, LNG storage tanks, propulsion systems, all LNG installations, pipelines and other systems.

Last week, Münsterland had arrived at the dock and earlier this week the old aft ship has been removed. The old aft ship was transported on a pontoon to Groningen for recycling.

With the same pontoon, the aft ship was transported from the inner-dike location to the dock location. Upon arrival, the new stern with modular trailers was driven from the pontoon into the dock and placed in position behind the Münsterland.

Due to both shipbuilding and ship repair activities at Niestern Sander taking place, the majority of the conversion operation was executed physically at the shipbuilding yard. The repair dock is not yet necessary.

In the coming period, the new aft ship will be installed on the existing ship.

As a result of the LNG conversion, the new form of the ship will enjoy emission benefits, reduced hull resistance, and less engine power needed to sail at the same speed.

AG Ems is expected to put Münsterland back into service in its new LNG form in the summer of 2021.

This project by Niestern Sander has been contributed to by the European Regional Development Fund of the European Union.