Another UK subsea green electricity superhighway to sport Hitachi Energy converter stations

August 14, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The joint venture of National Grid Electricity Transmission and SSEN Transmission has selected Hitachi Energy as the preferred bidder to deliver high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations in Scotland and England for the Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3) project.

Marked the biggest project in the company’s portfolio, the proposed 2 GW, 525 kV EGL3 HVDC link will run between Longside in Aberdeenshire and Walpole in Norfolk, using a 680-kilometer subsea and underground cable route.

From the landfall point at Anderby Creek, Lincolnshire, the route is proposed to continue onshore with an around 100-kilometer underground cable route to the converter station site in West Norfolk.

According to the National Grid, once operational, the link will help relieve pressure on the existing network, support the UK’s energy security and clean power goals, and reduce constraint costs, which are the extra costs added to bills when there is not enough grid capacity to move power where it is needed.  

“Reaching this milestone for EGL3 marks another significant step towards delivering the network reinforcements needed to unlock Scotland’s renewable energy potential. Once complete, EGL3 will form a vital part of the UK’s future electricity backbone – enabling clean, homegrown energy to flow where and when it’s needed and supporting energy security in the UK,” said James Johnson, Deputy Project Director for Eastern Green Link 3 at SSEN Transmission.

EGL3 has completed two rounds of public consultation with a planning application expected to be submitted in 2026. Subject to approval by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, construction is proposed to start in 2029, with the aim of being fully operational by 2033.

Hitachi Energy, paired up with BAM, is also delivering the converter stations for EGL2, thanks to a contract signed in March 2024.

“We are honoured to be selected as the preferred bidder for the EGL3 project’s converter stations by SSEN Transmission and National Grid. This recognition reflects our long-standing partnerships with both major UK utilities and our shared commitment to delivering large-scale infrastructure that supports the grid of the future. Hitachi Energy is deeply committed to accelerating the global energy transition, and the UK stands as a flagship in this journey,” said Armand Pineda, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing & Sales for Grid Integration at Hitachi Energy.

Four EGL links, deemed subsea green electricity superhighways, form part of planned electricity grid reinforcements to boost the capability of the existing UK transmission network and facilitate increased flows of planned renewable generation in the North to demand centers to the South, supporting the ambition of enabling 50 GW of offshore wind generation by 2030 and achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

Construction on EGL1 started this February, but the project was pushed back by 16 months due to supply chain constraints. Construction of EGL2 started in September 2024.

The National Grid and SSEN Transmission set into motion the first steps for the development of EGL5, the UK’s fifth subsea electricity superhighway that would connect Scotland and England, by launching a public consultation in May.

